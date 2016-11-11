BB company marks a major milestone

First Banbridge Boys Brigade is celebrating its 70th anniversary.

To mark the miletone the company, attached to Scarva StreetPresbyterian Church, has planned a series of events.

First Banbridge Boys Brigade was formed in 1946/47 after a meeting of local clergy and RUC Head Constable David Murray (pictured).

An Enrolment Service will be held in the church on Sunday (November 20) at 7pm.

The Rev Colin Harris will conduct the service.

A light supper will be provide dafter the service and some old photographs of company events will be on display.

On Saturday morning, December 10, a car-wash and coffee shop has beenplanned at the church to raise funds for the Boys Brigade.

“Why not leave your car, do a bit of shopping in town, call back for tea or coffee and leave with a nice clean vehicle,” a spokesperson said.

The 70th Inspection and Display will be held on Friday, March 31 next year at Banbridge Leisure Centre.

The guest of honour and inspecting officer will be Dame Mary Peters.

“The entire company intends to make this a memorable event,” said the spokesperson. “The Captain of the company, Robert Nesbitt and his officers would encourage all past members and their families to attend and support these events.

“If yourequire any information you can contact Robert Nesbitt on 07801 926593, TonyHillen on 07525 492168 or Mervyn Waddell on 07802 232456.”

First Banbridge Boys Brigade was formed in 1946/47 following a meeting with the ministers of local churches and RUC Head Constable David Murray.

Back then the company numbered six officers, one staff Sergeant and 75 boys.

Today the captain is supported by 16 officers and helpers with 50 boys across Anchor Boys, Junior and Company sections.

The Company meets each Friday night; new members of all ages are always welcome.