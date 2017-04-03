James takes on Himalayan challenge

Dromara walker James Smyth will take on a new challenge this October, as he plans to explore North-East India from Dharamsala, home of the Dalai Lama and trekking through the foothills of the Himalayas.

James will this time take part in the trek, to raise much needed funds for the Southern Area Hospice.

His main fundraising event will be a big breakfast on Saturday, April 15 at Garvagy Presbyterian Church hall, Dromara between 8am-12noon.

James, no stranger to trekking challenges has been a member of Dromara Walking Club since 1995 and in 2006 he took part in the Four Peaks challenge for Ulster Cancer Foundation scaling Slieve Donard, Snowden, Scaefield Pike and Ben Nevis within 48 hours.

Two years later he took to the Grand Canyon to trek Rim-to-Rim completed the Mourne Wall Challenge, (15 mountains and 22 miles in a day) and the Sevens Challenge (seven highest peaks in the Mournes) - all over 700 feet above sea levels.