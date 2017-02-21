Walking Football sessions kick off in Banbridge

Local people are being invited to take part in a weekly kickabout with a difference - Walking Football.

The Get Out Get Active Walking Football Club officially kicked off at Banbridge Leisure Centre on Friday, February 17.

The initiative, which is funded by the new Get Out Get Active (GOGA) programme and delivered through Live Active NI, allows people of all ages and abilities to come along and take part in this fun activity in a safe and enjoyable setting.

According to Ryan McQuillan, Live Active NI Recreation Officer with the Get Out Get Active Programme, there was a good turnout for the first session last week. But the club is hoping to attract more players who are keen to have a go at this slow-paced version of the beautiful game.

The rules of Walking Football are much the same as the normal game; however there is no jogging, running or sprinting allowed. It’s also non-contact, meaning it is low impact and ideal for participants returning to activity from illness or injury.

The pace of the game means it’s suitable for over 50s who would like to enjoy the health and social benefits it will bring.

“It’s been proven that taking part in activities like walking football regularly will help improve balance and strength, reduce blood pressure and help lose weight,” Ryan explained.

“Not only will walking football benefit participants physically, it will also help the players to reduce stress and allow them to socialise with new people.”

The Walking Football Club takes place every Friday from 12 noon to 1pm at Banbridge Leisure Centre.

For more information contact Ryan McQuillan on 07799 137291 or email rmcquillan@liveactiveni.co.uk