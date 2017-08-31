£25.75m spend plan on housing

A total of £25.75 million is to be spent by the NI Housing Executive in the Craigavon, Armagh and Banbridge area over the next 12 months.

The Housing Executive gave a presentation to ABC Council this week to update it on its plans and on the previous year’s investment.

The money will be used to upgrade and maintain properties, support people to live independently, increase the energy efficiency of homes and provide grant aid in the private sector.

The organisation will spend £13.81 million on planned and response maintenance, including outside maintenance work to 875 homes and 603 kitchen replacements,

Double glazing will be installed in 603 homes and heating installation will be carried out in 285 homes.

Capital improvement schemes will also be carried out to a value of £4.99 million.

The Housing Executive will also support those tenants who need help to live independently in their homes through the provision of adaptations.

During 2017-20, in partnership with housing associations, around 137 new homes are planned throughout the area.

Through its Supporting People Programme for the most vulnerable members of society, the Housing Executive will invest around £4.88 million for housing support services.

It continues to contribute to the private sector through grants to help adapt homes to support people living in their own homes for longer.