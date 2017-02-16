£45,000 plan for forest park

A number of improvements are planned for Clare Glen in Tandragee, if a proposed council project worth £45,200 gets the go-ahead.

These include measures to deal with dog fouling, which has been identified as the biggest issue in the visitor attraction.

Four extra bins would be added throughout the trails for dog waste and a bag dispenser installed at both car parks

 A code of conduct for dog owners would also be drawn up and posted on the visitor welcome panel.

Other measures that have been recommended, following consultation, are improving the site for children through the use of small wooden structures, as well as the development of a small nature’s play area.

There would also be new signage and extra seating, as well as a series of events throughout the year.

The attraction is widely used by walkers, dog walkers canoeists, horse riders, cyclists and those staying in the Clare Glen Caravan Park.

Although one of the primary reasons for commissioning the report was to investigate alleged conflict between the user groups it was found that none existed

Details of the project went before the council’s leisure and community services committee and will also need to be ratified by the full council.

The recommendation is that the project is included in the capital programme for 2018-2020.