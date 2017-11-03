£7,000 funding boost for Waringsford group

A community organisation in Waringsford, near Dromore has been awarded almost £7,000 by the Alpha Programme.

Garvaghy Rural Development Group is one of nine projects across five council areas to benefit from the latest programme funding, which totals more than £258,000.

The local group was successful through Alpha’s Small Grants Programme and will be investing £6,795 in their Rural Youth Project by developing an outdoor play space at their hall in Waringsford.

Welcoming the funding, Lagan Valley MP Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said: “I am delighted to welcome the recent funding announced by the Alpha Programme for local community based projects including the Garvaghy Rural Development Group. The money received will be put to good use for the benefit of both the urban community in Dromore and the rural community in the Garvaghy area.”

Niamh-Anne McNally from The Alpha Programme added: “We are delighted that our funding continues to make a difference to local communities.”

The Alpha Programme was launched in 2008 by Alpha Resource Management, which is a dedicated waste management and green energy company within the Lagan Group. The initiative distributes funding through the Landfill Tax Credits scheme to a range of community and biodiversity projects within a 15 mile radius of the landfill site at Mullaghglass on the outskirts of Lisburn.

The Alpha Programme is administered by Groundwork NI and makes awards to successful groups four times per year.

For more information log on to www.groundworkni.org.uk