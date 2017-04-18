ABC 2017 Flagship business awards launched

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council has unveiled details of its flagship Business Awards for 2017 which will officially recognise, reward and profile its most industrious, hardworking and enterprising organisations.

Held in association with one of Northern Ireland’s most successful companies and principal sponsor Almac, the highly-anticipated ABC Business Awards 2017 will support the best of local and regional business which are already firmly located in the engine room of Northern Ireland’s economy.

The business awards are a major first for the ABC Borough Council and have been carefully designed to recognise and reward top performers and to reflect the diverse, enterprising and most successful from a strong base of established corporates, start-ups, innovators, strategic thinkers and entrepreneurs.

Full details of the 16 categories have been revealed and published online at www.abcbusinessawards.com where entry forms available. The closing date for the return of completed submissions is Monday 8th May 2017 at 5pm.

Speaking at a special launch event at The Palace, Armagh, Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon, Councillor Garath Keating, said: “In an area proud of its industrial and manufacturing heritage, its growing export might and its success in innovating, driving growth and succeeding in a wide variety of sectors, we want to properly celebrate talent, ideas and ambition, and, at the same time, provide our business sector with an unrivalled opportunity to network, engage and to inspire others with their knowledge and ideas.”

The ABC Business Awards Ceremony takes place at the at Craigavon Civic & Conference Centre on Thursday, June 22.