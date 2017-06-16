Academy duo on new controlled schools body

Banbridge Academy is strongly represented on the new advocacy body set up to represent the views of controlled schools across Northern Ireland.

The Controlled Schools’ Support Council (CSSC) has announced the appointment of Mr Mark Orr QC as its first chairperson.

Mr Orr is chairperson of the Board of Governors of Banbridge Academy and former governor of Dromore Central Primary School. A practising barrister and a Queen’s Counsel, he specialises in contract, commercial, property, trust and tax law.

Commenting on his appointment Mr Orr said “It is a great honour to be appointed as the first chair of CSSC.

“These are challenging times in the controlled sector and it will be my aim to ensure that the CSSC plays a leading role in maintaining and improving the standards of education of our children and young people.

“In times of budgetary constraint, the welfare of all pupils, and teachers, must be paramount.” Mr Orr will serve as chairperson for four years.

Meanwhile Academy Principal Robin McLoughlin, has been appointed to the board of the CSSC.

Mr McLoughlin said ‘It is an honour to represent controlled grammar schools across Northern Ireland.

“I look forward to working with my colleagues on the CSSC to help schools provide the highest possible quality of education for the pupils in our care.”

Robin McLoughlin is former chair of Association of NI controlled grammar schools and past president Association of School and College Leaders (NI).

He was unanimously elected by all controlled grammar schools to represent their interests on the CSSC board, where he will serve for four years.