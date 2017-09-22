Admitted doing 50 in 30mph limit

A 19-year-old man was banned from driving for 12 months last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for a speeding offence.

Louis Neill, Churchill Park, Portadown, was also fined £100 for excess speed on December 28 last year.

For failing to produce his licence he was fined £100.

The court heard that at 1am police saw a car being driven at speed from Bridge Street in Portadown.

Neill was driving and police asked him if he knew what the speed limit was and he said 30. When he was asked what speed he was doing he said he was doing 50. A defence solicitor said he accepted instantly he was speeding.