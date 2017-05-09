Admitted possession of cannabis

A 23-year-old man will be sentenced at the end of the month at Craigavon Magistrates Court for a drugs offence.

Nilton Oliveira, Queen Street, Portadown, admitted unlawful possession of a class B drug, cannabis, on February 23 this year.

The court heard that at 4.28pm he was seen walking at Park Road in Portadown with another male.

Police noticed him fiddling with his tracksuit bottoms and when they searched him 15 grams of cannabis, with a street value of £75, were found in the front of his underwear.

He admitted it belonged to him and that it was cannabis.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, said that given this offence happened while Oliveira was on bail she would need a pre-sentence report.

She adjourned the case until May 31 for the report to be prepared.