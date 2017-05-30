All set for annual Dromara Festival

The annual Dromara Village Festival is set to get underway with a series of events in and around the area.

On Saturday 10th June the Annual Vintage Rally takes place at the football field Dromara from 10.00am.

Dromara and District Art Group will also hold their Annual exhibition and sale in a marque at this rally from 10.00am.

St John’s Church Hall are having their ‘Farmer’s Market’ and car Boot Sale from 10.00am -1-.00pm on the same morning.

Then on Sunday 11th June the Community Service will take place at St John’s Church Dromara beginning at 3.30pm

On Monday 12th June the Children’s Cycling Gymkhana will be held at Lagan Park Centre from 7.00pm.

Tuesday 13th June sees the Dromara Local History Group Annual Charity Quiz night in Square One Dromara (kindly granted ) at 8.00pm

This year’s charity the event is supporting is Cancer Research. On Wednesday 14th June the annual 5K Run and children’s fun run takes place from Lagan Park Centre at 7.00pm.

The Thursday Club Afternoon Tea Party is at Lagan Park Centre 2.00-4.00pm proceeds to Motor Neurone.

Also on Thursday 15th June, Dromara Local History Group is hosting a talk by John Bradbury from The Lisburn linen centre on ‘ Linen Biennale’. This should be of interest as Dromara was well known for it’s flax and linen industry.