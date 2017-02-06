‘Arts feast’ unveiled at FE McWilliam

The FE McWilliam Gallery and Studio in Banbridge has unveiled what’s been billed as a brand new and exclusive ‘arts feast’ for the senses.

Fresh from the success of Susan MacWilliam’s Modern Experiments and Janet Mullarney’s My Minds i, the arts venue is proud, it says, to host Drawn from Life: People on Paper, which encapsulates a large display of figurative drawings.

The FE McWilliam Gallery and Studio is the only venue to host the collection in Ireland.

The exhibition, which has reportedly enthralled visitors across England in recent months, reveals masterworks from the Arts Council Collection in London and includes contributions from the British Council.

With a base at London’s South Bank, the ACC is described as the UK’s most widely-seen collection of modern and contemporary art.

A spokesperson said: “The collection of figurative drawings features Gwen John’s delicate lines and the intricate patterns of Harold Gilman. “The works of George Fullard, John Golding, Frank Auerbach and John Bratby also represent the series of stunning mid-20th-century works, while the imaginary figures of Charles Avery and Mimei Thompson brings a modern twist to this impressive collection.”

Visitors to the FE McWilliam Gallery and Studio will also get a unique opportunity to view other internationally-celebrated artists including David Hockey, Henry Moore, Barbara Hepworth and Lucien Freud.

Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough, Cllr Garath Keating, said: “FE McWilliam Gallery and Studio is one of the foremost contemporary venues for showcasing the arts in the UK and Ireland and it breaks new ground and inspires new thinking and learning with this latest visual exhibition.

“A unique and moving day out for every age and interest, I hope that everyone makes the most of this amazing opportunity to view some of the world’s artistic greats as soon as they can.”

The Drawn from Life: People on Paper exhibition will run until Saturday, April 1.

Gallery Curator, Dr Riann Coulter said: “We’re delighted to welcome this beautiful exhibition to the FE McWilliam Gallery.

“Our ability to attract such a prestigious volume of work is testament to our continued success.

“This is the first time we have had the opportunity to bring the works of major international 20th century artists such as Moore, Hockney and Lucien Freud to Banbridge.”