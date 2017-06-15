Assaulted ex-partner and damaged door

A man who assaulted his ex-partner also damaged a door, a wall and a kitchen bench belonging to her, Craigavon Magistrates Court heard last Friday.

Niall Byrne (20), whose address was given as the Simon Community Hostel, Flush Place, Lisburn, admitted common assault on a female on April 5 this year and three criminal damage charges.

The court heard the injured party contacted the police to say she had been assaulted by her ex-partner, the defendant.

He had arrived at her house when she was out and she found him asleep in a bed. He was told to get out and he kicked a door and punched the injured party in the chest. Later he punched a hole in a bedroom wall and damaged a kitchen bench.

A solicitor representing Byrne said he no longer had any contact with the injured party. He added his client would say he pushed his arm into her chest and at no time did he punch her.

The solicitor said Byrne had obtained employment before he went into custody and this will be waiting for him when he is released.

He added that the defendant seemed to be trying to get his life back on track and when released he would be living with his aunt in Clanrolla Park in Craigavon.

Deputy District Judge Philip Mateer said that any assault in the home place was regarded as a serious matter. For each of the charges he imposed a three month custodial sentence, suspended for two years. He also re-imposed a three month suspended sentence hanging over the defendant for two years from last week’s court date.

The two three month terms are to run consecutively making a total of six months suspended for two years.