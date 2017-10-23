Assaulted wife with hot chicken

A 46-year-old man who put hot chicken against his wife’s face causing her lip to blister was put on probation last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

Matthew McNally, Brook Road, Portadown admitted common assault on a female on July 20 this year.

The case had been adjourned from a previous court so that a pre-sentence report could be obtained.

The court heard that on July 21 police were called to deal with a domestic incident which had occurred the night before.

They noted injury to the victim’s face with blistering to the lip.

McNally made an admission to causing the injury.

He had placed hot chicken against the injured party’s mouth. She did not make a statement or a complaint to police.

A solicitor representing McNally said his client was deeply remorseful and ashamed of his behaviour.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, said this was ‘classic domestic violence’ because his dinner wasn’t ready.

“She does it his way or she knows about it,” she added.

The defence solicitor said McNally did take responsibility and made admissions.

Judge Kelly pointed out that it was the defendant’s stated intention to return to her when the case is ended.

The solicitor indicated he had been out of the home since August and had done a course for people with partners who had addictions.

Judge Kelly accepted that if McNally had not made admissions in interview he would not be in court.

“But sometimes you have to take steps to protect people who can’t protect themselves,” she added.

Since the injured party had not requested a restraining order she wondered if she had the power to make an order.

Later in the court she imposed a restraining order for three years.

It states that the purpose of the order is to protect the injured party from further conduct which amounts to harassment or cause a fear of violence. This was with the consent of the defendant.

The court ordered that the defendant will not cause a fear of violence to the injured party.

Judge Kelly also imposed a two year probation order with the condition that McNally attends the Building Better Relationships Programme.