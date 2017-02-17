‘Attacks on the elderly must carry tougher sentences’

Attacks on the elderly should be classed as ‘hate crimes’ and carry much tougher sentences, a local Assembly election candidate has said.

UUP representative Jenny Palmer says Assembly Members elected next month “must adopt the moral obligation of putting people first by making attacks on the elderly hate crimes.”

“An aging population means that we have more pensioners living in their homes in towns and in rural areas,” she said.

“With the health service drive to provide care in the home, people are less likely to attend hospital or avail of respite care in a care home setting.

“It is therefore crucial that the PSNI make community policing a priority. Putting officers on the ground, on the beat, is essential to offer a frontline visual deterrent to criminals who prey on the elderly.

“In this respect, I urge that crimes against the elderly be classified as a hate crime which carries greater sentences from the courts.”

Outlining her pre-election pledges, the Lagan Valley candidate stressed that she will “put the four P’s first”.

“This must be our People’s Pledge - putting the four P’s first. That is, putting pupils, pensioners, patients and people first. The UUP can show a strong commitment to championing the needs of these groups,” she commented.

Mrs Palmer is one of 13 candidates battling it out for five seats in Lagan Valley.

Voters will make their selections for Stormont on March 2.