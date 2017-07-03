‘Bad housekeeping’ blamed for driving without MOT certificate

Bad housekeeping meant that a 34-year-old man was driving without having a vehicle test certificate on March 4 this year.

Darren Little, whose address was given as Markville, Bleary, was fined £75 last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for not having a valid certificate.

He was also ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

The court heard the offence came to light when he was stopped at Tannaghmore Gardens.

Mr Conor Downey, representing the defendant, said the offence was as a result of bad housekeeping on the part of his client.

He atold the court that Little had sold the vehicle and bought a new vehicle for which the documentation was in order.