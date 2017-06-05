Banbridge Musical Society productions enjoy award success

Banbridge Musical Society has double reasons to celebrate after receiving several nominations in the AIMS Association of Irish Musical Societies Awards 2017 and picking up two National Operatic and Dramatic Association awards.

The Addams Family was NODA runner-up for Best Show and Emma Kelly won Best Individual Performance in her role as Morticia.

Emma Kelly in Addams family

The nominations in the AIMS were for the Society’s production of Little Shop of Horrors. Ruairi McAlinden, who played Orin the Dentist, receives an AIMS nomination for Best Comedian; Niall O’Flaherty was nominated for Best Musical Director, and Claire Costello, Emma Kelly and Lauren Hill, who played street urchins Crystal, Chiffon and Ronette, were nominated for the Spirit of AIMS/Adjudicator’s Special Award.

AIMS award winners will be announced later this month.

Banbridge Musical Society’s next show will be Seussical The Musical, running in the IMC Theatre in Banbridge from November 15-19. Auditions for children will take place on September 11 at 6pm in Abercorn Primary School.