Bann 10k and fun run next Wednesday

The annual Bann 10k and fun run is set to take place around Banbridge next Wednesday night.

And to faciliate the event the local council is warning of some disruption.

The public are advised that the car park at Havelock Park, Banbridge will be closed temporarily on Wednesday 24 May between 5pm and 10pm to accommodatethe run.

No parking will be available at the council-owned facility during these hours, as this is the designated starting and finishing point for runners competing in both events.

The council apologises for any inconvenience caused but the decision to close the car park has been made in the interests of public safety.

Alternative arrangements have been made and motorists will be able to avail of the parking facilities at Banbridge Academy.

Banbridge Athletics Club has organised both events with support from Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council.

There may also be some traffic disruption on roads in the Banbridge area throughout the duration of both races.