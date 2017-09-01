Banned from driving for a year

Kerry Byrne, Glenfield Road, Lurgan (37) was banned from driving for 12 months last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

She was also fined £400 for driving without insurance on June 27 this year.

For not having a driving licence she was fined £100, while she was fined £75 for not having a vehicle test certificate.

The court heard that she was seen driving on the Portadown Road in Lurgan. Checks showed there was no insurance, licence or test certificate in place.

Byrne appeared and admitted the offences.