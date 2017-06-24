Barr calls for new bus shelter in Gilford

Ulster Unionist Councillor Glenn Barr has called for a new bus shelter in Gilford.

Councillor Barr said, “the background to this is that if residents of Gilford want to travel to Portadown via bus they can stay out of the elements of bad weather under a bus stop.

However if those wishing to travel in the opposite direction wish to stay out of bad rain they don’t have this option.

I have written to Council officials to have this addressed. Council officials have informed me that they are currently researching the best possible site for a bus shelter in Gilford with the view of providing one.

“Land ownership and transferring it over to council will be the hold up, but things currently are looking good for an additional bus shelter for Gilford”.