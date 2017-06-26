Barr welcomes help and support for Armed Forces veterans

UUP Councillor Glenn Barr has welcomed the official launch of the Veterans’ Gateway - a dedicated 24/7 first point of contact, which will put veterans and their families in touch with organisations best placed to help with information and advice about issues such as healthcare, jobs, housing, finances and personal relationships.

Councillor Barr, who served in the Royal Irish Regiment, is Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council’s Armed Forces Advocate.

He said: “For too long many veterans found it extremely difficult to navigate their way to the appropriate support provider, and often fell through the net as a result. I believe the Veterans’ Gateway has the potential to ensure veterans and their families no longer miss out on the help which they need and deserve, and that in the future they receive the information, advice and support they require.”

Veterans’ Gateway is made up of a consortium of organisations and Armed Forces charities, including The Royal British Legion, SSAFA – the Armed Forces charity, Poppy Scotland, Combat Stress and Connect Assist.

Veterans’ Gateway can be contacted by calling 0808 8021212 or clicking on www.veteransgateway.org.uk