‘Best Kept’ title for Banbridge

‘The welcoming and well-maintained entrances’ to Banbridge helped it clinch the Large Town Award at the Northern Ireland Best Kept Awards, sponsored by George Best Belfast City Airport.

A previous winner, Banbridge collected its award in front of over 100 representatives from the Northern Ireland Council areas gathered at Belfast City Hall on October 10 for the Northern Ireland Amenity Council’s final Best Kept City, Town, Village and Housing Area Awards ceremony.

The ‘cleanliness and presentation’ of the town impressed the judges.

Speaking at the awards ceremony, Doreen Muskett, President of the NI Amenity Council, said: “The standard of applications received from all of the council areas this year was extremely high.

“Our judges faced a difficult decision in choosing the city, town and village winners as well as the overall winner.

“Banbridge had no difficulty impressing our judges with the outstanding maintenance of the town as well as the obvious dedication of local residents.

“The Best Kept Health & Social Care initiative is a fantastic opportunity for cities, towns and villages across Northern Ireland to work with their local community to encourage residents, businesses and volunteers to have a practical and positive effect on their direct environment. We are extremely grateful to Belfast City Airport for its support this year.”

Michelle Hatfield, Director of Human Resources and Corporate Responsibility, said: “On behalf of George Best Belfast City Airport, I would like to congratulate every city, town, village and housing area that has taken part.

“It is a pleasure for the airport to support the Best Kept Awards in its 60th anniversary year.

“Over the last six decades, the initiative has played a huge role in engendering a sense of civic pride among communities across Northern Ireland. We want to support local communities as they strive to improve the environment and the lives of its people.

– core values which we share.”

The Best Kept City, Town, Village and Housing Area Awards is the final ceremony of the wider Northern Ireland Best Kept Awards initiative, which has already recognised schools and healthcare facilities.

First established in 1957, the competition has grown over the years and now includes 90 awards across a number of categories.