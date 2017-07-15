Beware of bogus callers this summer

NI Water is urging local householders to be extra vigilant during the summer holiday period and beware of bogus callers following a number of incidents recently involving criminals calling at people’s doors claiming to represent the company.

“The general pattern of events is for criminals posing as NI Water staff seeking to gain entry to check the water supply in the customer’s property, often resulting in serious distress for the customers involved,” a spokesperson explained.

“If a caller comes to your door claiming to be from NI Water, Water Service or the Water Board, always ask to see their ID – all NI Water staff carry ID cards as they go about their business. This will have a photograph of the person carrying it and include details such as their name, a unique serial number and our distinctive NI Water logo. Also attach your door chain, if you have one; if not, ask the caller to hold the ID card up to a window or put it through your letterbox so you can read it properly without opening your door.

“If you have any doubts, don’t hesitate to contact Waterline on 03457 440088 to get some clarity. Please don’t be afraid to check a caller’s ID; genuine callers from NI Water won’t mind waiting while you do. Never allow anyone into your home unless you are certain that they are who they say they are.”

Des Nevin, NI Water’s Head of Customer Service Centre, added: “It is very unusual that someone claiming to be from NI Water will need to call at your door in any circumstances. However, if this does happen, simply call our customer helpline on 03457 440 088 to confirm with our customer service staff whether the person is in fact genuine.”