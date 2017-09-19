Big-hearted Banbridge retailer hailed ‘a saint’

A generous Banbridge businessman who came to the aid of a local woman who was “ripped off” online has been hailed “a saint”.

Cash-strapped single mum Linsey Irvine said she was “bowled over” by the kindness of John McCourt, owner of J. McCourt Furniture on Dromore Street, after she posted details of her “nightmare” experience on Facebook.

J. McCourt Furniture, Dromore Street, Banbridge. Pic by Google

Linsey revealed how she purchased a set of bunk beds through an online classifieds site. However, when she got them home there were parts missing, making them “pretty much useless”.

She explained how the woman who sold them to her refused to give her most of her money back, meaning she was left considerably out of pocket.

“I put up a rant on Facebook about how poorly the lady had treated me after I discovered she hadn’t given me all the parts for the bunk beds,” Linsey told the Leader.

“I’m a long term customer of John’s and an hour after I posted my rant John sent me a private message saying he wanted me to call down on Monday as he had brand new bunk beds I could have for free. I actually refused and said I’d pay it off, but he sent his son up with them on Monday morning.

“To say I was surprised is an understatement. I had the beds built three hours later and my daughter and her twin cousins now have plenty of room to stay at mine now.”

Linsey, who posted a message on the Banbridge Saints and Sinners Facebook page describing John as “the biggest saint in Banbridge”, added: “I’d just like to thank John from the bottom of my heart for his kindness. As a single mum, having such generosity shown towards me and my family is appreciated more than you will ever know. Things like this don’t happen every day and one act of kindness has made a complete difference to not just one but two families. So from me, Sidney, Olivia and Jessica thanks ever so much.”

When contacted by the Leader, Mr McCourt commented: “I read about what happened to Linsey on the Banbridge Saints and Sinners Facebook page and was only too happy to be able to help. It was unfortunate what happened to her and I’m just glad I was able to help her out. I didn’t expect such a reaction to the whole thing.”