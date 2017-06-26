Big tea party event to mark Jake’s milestone

A Tandragee teenager will celebrate his 11th year of fundraising for Marie Curie with a special event this Friday, June 30.

Jake McMillan, who has been fundraising for the charity since he was just six years old, will hold a Blooming Great End of Term Tea Party in the Masonic Hall, Tandragee from 12pm - 4pm.

Jake McMillan has raised thousands of pounds for Marie Curie over the past 11 years.

His first fundraiser was the Scarva Stroll in June 2006, and since then he has undertaken many different events in support of Marie Curie including The Colour Run at Titanic Quarter, Belfast Marathon fun run and Walk Ten. He has also manned stalls at school fairs, undertaken street collections and organised tea parties.

The 17-year-old Southern Regional College student says two of his proudest moments over the last 11 years are receiving the Marie Curie Exceptional Young Volunteer of the Year title in 2010 and the Primerica Award in 2013.

Jake is also involved with organising the Lurgan Bunny Hunt, which was only introduced this year. And over the last two years he has helped at the Scarva Stroll and Big Duck Hunt. Throughout the year Jake is always keen to take part in street collections and is known to have donned the Mr Jaffa costume at Mud Madness on many occasions.

Last year should have seen a celebration of his 10th year of fundraising, but due to GCSE exam pressures it was delayed. So, on Friday Jake will celebrate his 11th year with a Blooming Great End of Term Tea Party in aid of Marie Curie.

Everyone is invited to come along to the event, which is expected to be attended by the Lord Mayor of Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon.

The Masonic Hall venue has been kindly granted free of charge and fliers and posters for the event have been sponsored by Karl Black of Big Cab Taxis in Portadown.

There will be a raffle on the day, and prizes will include a signed shirt from the 2016-2017 Wolverhampton Wanderers team donated by The Money Shop, as well as vouchers and hampers from local businesses.

All the money donated will go to Marie Curie through its Craigavon Fundraising Group, of which Jake is a member.

The money will be used to provide much needed care and support for local people who have a terminal illness.