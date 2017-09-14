‘Bizarre and aggressive’ behaviour

A 23-year-old man who behaved in a ‘bizarre and aggressive’ manner when he was taken to Craigavon Area Hospital was given suspended prison sentences last Friday at the local court.

The judge in the case expressed her frustration at people who caused problems in hospitals.

The defendant was Stewart Knox, whose address was given as Old Mill Manor, Tandragee.

At a previous court he had admitted criminal damage to a door at the hospital, disorderly behaviour and resisting a constable on January 1.

A barrister representing him said that sentencing had been deferred as Knox was going through a Crown Court trial where he received a three year probation order.

He explained that on New Year’s Eve his client had been out and his father had picked him up.

The lawyer added that Knox became unconscious in the car and was taken to the hospital for medical assistance.

He said that Knox then went into a ‘bizarre and aggressive state’.

The barrister added that there were no further matters pending for Knox and he wanted to put this behind him.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, said she was fed up with people who think they can behave whatever way they like in a hospital.

For the criminal damage charge she imposed an eight month prison sentence with concurrent four month terms for disorderly behaviour and resisting police.

She suspended the sentences for three years.