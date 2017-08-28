Brave Elsa is improving step by step after scare

After an eventful and difficult time brave Elsa McBurney has had a much more positive few days.

The seven-year-old suffered medical complications after under going surgery for cancer of the spine but is making good progress and after 10 days without food her appetite has returned.

The Abercorn Primary School pupil had travelled to the Birmingham Royal Orthopaedic Hospital with her family for the next stage in her cancer treatment.

In the space of a few days after having spinal surgery and reconstruction, she suffered a tear of her lung, was treated for pneumonia and surgery to drain her lung. She also had to take a number of antibiotics and physiotherapy.

Local people offered their prayers and best wishes as Elsa’s Facebook page provided updates of the difficult few days she has endured.

Despite still receiving treatment for a infection, her mum Leslie is happy to say that her little star is bouncing back from these difficult few days.

Posting on the Team Elsa blog, her mum Leslie said: “True to form she is blowing everyone away with how quickly she is bouncing back and whilst she isn’t quite back to herself, we are definitely heading the right way.

“Thankfully though -the infection isn’t deep, her breathing is almost back to normal and after a long 10 days of eating nothing she has started to get her appetite back, I can’t wait to fatten her up a bit.

“We even snuck her out in her dressing gown to have a waffle for supper.”

She added: “She is still in a lot of pain and quite weak but I’m hopeful that our next update will be more good news and a plan to return to NI.

“I am so proud of this little girl I could burst.”