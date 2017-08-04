Bridges to close for maintenance

The council has confirmed that, due to essential maintenance work, the two footbridges in Dromore Town Park will be closed to the public for a short period of time.

The footbridge from the Lower Quilly Road will be closed from Monday, August 7 and will re-open on Tuesday, August 15.

The footbridge from The Banbridge Road will be closed from Wednesday, August 16 and will re-open on Tuesday, September 5.

“Armagh City Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council would like to apologise for any inconvenience this work may cause,” a spokesperson said.