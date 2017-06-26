British Empire Medal is just rewards for Alicia’s efforts

A Kinallen woman who has been named in the Queen’s Birthday Honours List has been speaking of her pride at her award.

Alicia Hamilton, nee Dickson was awarded the BEM for services to the community in Northern Ireland.

Mrs Hamilton is a heavily involved in community work in Kinallen including youth groups, Hub Club, Senior Youth groups and is a member of the Kinallen Rural Community Development Association.

She has also played a vital role in First Dromara Girls Brigade having been a member or officer for 27 years.

Of course Alicia is also involved in Pipe Band Circles, over the years of competing her highlights have included; winning the senior world champion title and being only the third female to achieve this. She is Chairperson of Corbet Accordion Band and a member of Matt Boyd Memorial Pipe Band in County Tyrone.

Speaking of being awarded the British Empire Medal, she said: “I was very surprised, I was unaware of even being nominated. I was very humbled that somebody took it upon themselves to nominate me for something like this.

““As for the ceremony, I haven’t heard much about that yet, I’m only getting used to the news. But I will on the look out for a nice new outfit for the occasion when I get the date.

“Initially I was shocked when receiving the letter and very humbled that I deserve this recognition. Can I also thank the person who nominated me and for all those that supported the nomination with relevant information.”

Mrs Hamilton was also quick to thank friends and family who have shown her support in all her community work, she added: “My parents, May and Geoffrey, have always encouraged me to be dedicated to each group or organisation I am involved in.

“Growing up, I understand how much time and effort many people give up freely and voluntary to provide services to groups.

“This is something I’ve too want to ensure young people grow up engaging with one another in a safe & happy environment & community.

“I’m very lucky, that in each group I am a part of there is a great team of people working extremely hard to provide for all.

“Also my husband is my back bone and fully understands and supports my busy lifestyle and time given to provide much needed services.

“In finishing can I thank everyone for the cards, gifts and message I’ve been truly overwhelmed by everyone’s kindness.”