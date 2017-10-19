Bumper fell off and hit police vehicle

When police were following a car travelling at over 90mph on the motorway the bumper of the vehicle came off and hit the police vehicle.

Frederico Semiao (32), Thomas Street, Portadown, was fined £200 last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for excess speed on August 13 this year. He was also given six penalty points. For using a vehicle in a dangerous condition he was fined £50.

The defendant told police: “I was listening to music and I didn’t realise. When you are inside you don’t notice.”

Asked about the bumper he said: “The car was hit last week and the bumper was a wee bit loose. I was going to get it fixed.”

Mr Richard Monteith, representing the defendant, said this happened in the early hours of the morning and his client’s speed had crept up.

He added that Semiao worked shifts and needed his licence.