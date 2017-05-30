Firmus expands to new areas of town

Firmus Gas is further updating and developing its network around Banbridge.

In April 2016 the Upper Bann MLA Carla Lockhart met with Paul Stanfield from Firmus and discussed the initial phase. This is now being expanded to include other areas of the town.

Speaking on the updated works Carla Lockhart said, “I am delighted at the expansion in the Firmus network around Banbridge and in particular the Lurgan Road. Householders in the Kilonan, Bannview, Cherryvale, Kiln Lane, and Chestnut Place.

This gives many householders a further option on cost effective energy for their home.”