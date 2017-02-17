Greggs says plans for Banbridge store have been ‘put on hold’

Bakery chain Greggs has said that it has put plans to open a shop in Banbridge “on hold for the time being”.

Speculation has been rife for several months that the company, famous for its steak bakes, was set to open a new outlet at premises on Newry Street.

However, the UK’s largest bakery chain this week revealed that its plans to set up shop in Banbridge town centre have been shelved while it focuses on opening stores in other areas of Northern Ireland.

A Greggs spokesperson said: “Our plans to open a Greggs shop in Banbridge have been put on hold for the time being while we continue to grow our presence in other parts of the country.

“We will continue to look for the best commercial opportunity to bring Greggs to Banbridge in the near future.”

Greggs already has more than 1,700 outlets across the United Kingdom.