Local businesses pick up awards

Three local businesses were among the winners at the inaugural Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council Business Awards.

The awards, organised in association with principal sponsor Almac, recognised and rewarded industrious and innovative companies across 16 hotly contested categories.

Lord Mayor Gareth Wilson and council chief executive Roger Wilson with all the award winners at the inaugural Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council Business Awards, which recognised and rewarded industrious and innovative companies across the region. Pic by William Cherry, Press Eye

The awards were presented at a gala black tie event at Craigavon Civic and Conference Centre, attended by 250 business, industry and local council representatives.

Celebrating success across a wide range of corporate and consumer-focused categories, honours included Best New Business, Digital Innovation, Marketing, Excellence in Manufacturing, Family Business, Agri-Food and Eating Establishment.

Among those celebrating on the night were Newry Street store Donaghys Shoes, winners of the Best Marketing Initiative Award; Sinton’s at the Bridge, joint winners of the Best Eating Establishment Award; and Blackwell House near Scarva, joint winners of the Best Tourism Business Award.

The 16 award winners represented all corners of the borough, coming from Armagh, Banbridge, Craigavon, Magheralin, Milford, Portadown, Scarva, Lurgan and Loughgall.

The inaugural Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council Business Awards took place recently at Craigavon Civic and Conference Centre.

Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon, Alderman Gareth Wilson, said: “On behalf of the council, I extend heartfelt congratulations to all our winners at what was a landmark event, not only for our borough but for Northern Ireland. These awards have brought our business expertise, entrepreneurial spirit and our commitment to succeed to the forefront of the corporate community far beyond the borough.

“It has been reassuring and encouraging to have these awards so well supported, both in the number of entries for each category and in the companies that came on board as category sponsors, without whom this event could not have taken place.”

Roger Wilson, Chief Executive of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council, commented: “The new ABC Business Awards have provided an unrivalled opportunity to showcase this borough’s exciting and energetic business community. As a council, we are committed to developing the economy and attracting inward investment, and this event raises our area’s profile on an international stage as we celebrate regionally and globally significant local businesses. I would like to congratulate the winners and commend all the finalists for getting behind these awards and look forward to other businesses and individuals who will be inspired by those we have recognised with accolades.”

Kerry Lyle, Global Communications Manager for Principal Sponsor Almac, added: “We are delighted to be principal partner for these inaugural awards and are thrilled that the event was such a success. It has been a privilege to be involved in these awards and to have so many local businesses of all sizes and sectors, whether hospitality or healthcare, come together in a celebration of the accomplishments that are so evident across the region.”

The Business Awards are a major first for the ABC Borough Council as it reflects the diverse local and regional businesses firmly located in the engine room of Northern Ireland’s economy, from the well-established to start ups, family owned and operated to corporate multinationals.

For a full list of winners, awards and sponsors log on to www.abcbusinessawards.com