Support the next generation of entrepreneurs

Members of the public are being urged to support the next generation of local entrepreneurs at a ‘Teenage Market’ in Banbridge town centre on Saturday, November 18 (12pm - 4pm).

Organised by YouthBank Banbridge as part of Enterprise Week (November 13 - 18), the pop-up market will give young people a chance to put their commercial skills to the test.

Enterprise Week is part of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council’s priority to grow the local economy, with a range of events offering practical advice for both start-ups and established businesses.

The week’s showcase event ‘Inspire, Innovate & Invest’, due to be hosted by local broadcaster Jamie Delargy, will take place in Armagh’s Market Place Theatre on Thursday, November 16.

Other events include ‘An Entrepreneur’s Journey’, which is a chance to meet local entrepreneurs, and ‘Ready Set Grow’, a one-stop business advice shop. Principal sponsor for Enterprise Week is Ulster Bank.

“The Borough is already home to over 8,000 businesses and accounts for a growing proportion of Northern Ireland’s economy,” said Lord Mayor Gareth Wilson. “Local businesses are already punching above their weight, but the council is ambitious to help support the creation over 7,000 new jobs by 2026.

“Enterprise Week is an important way to further foster a local culture of enterprise.”

A large number of organisations from the business and education sectors will be on-hand during Enterprise Week to provide free advice to local entrepreneurs.

For full details of all the events being staged during Enterprise Week, or to reserve a place at a particular event, log on to abcenterpriseweektickets2017.eventbrite.co.uk