Campaign to help Twinkles on road to recovery goes global

A local animal sanctuary has received support from people around the world after posting an online appeal about a cat that was badly injured after being caught in a trap.

The Doghouse Sanctuary posted details of the sickening incident on its Facebook page last week, detailing how the male cat, now called Twinkles, was maimed after being caught in a barbaric rusty metal trap in the garden of a residential property in Armagh.

The terrified black and white moggie was so desperate to escape the trap that it broke several of its teeth trying to bite itself free.

There were fears that Twinkles would have to have his front left leg amputated, but staff at Iveagh Veterinary Practice managed to save the injured limb.

On October 21 the Banbridge animal rescue charity posted a video of Twinkles with an update on his first steps on the road to recovery.

“He is now weight bearing on his leg which is great news, but sadly his paw is deformed outward from the trap and still swollen. The vets have decided to keep him hospitalised to continue his treatment and recovery,” the post stated.

The Lisnaree Road sanctuary revealed how Twinkles’ shocking story had “gone global” after being shared on the One Green Planet website.

Thanking people for their kind donations towards the cost of his treatment, the sanctuary revealed that it has received financial pledges and messages of support from animal lovers in places as far away as Australia and the USA.

Indeed, at the time of going to print, the sanctuary’s ‘Twinkles Veterinary Care’ JustGiving page had received in excess of 120 donations totalling more than £1,600.

The charity’s latest Facebook post concludes with a further request for help meeting the cost of Twinkles’ ongoing veterinary treatment.

Anyone who would like to contribute to the appeal can do so online at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/thedoghouse-sanctuary-twinkles