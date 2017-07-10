Car dealer fined for selling ‘clocked cars’

A Dungannon car dealer was today (Monday, July 10) fined a total of £500 and ordered to pay a total of £2,860 compensation to two victims, at Dungannon Magistrates’ Court.

In a case brought by the Trading Standards Service of the Department for the Economy, Mr Michael Molloy (42) of Derrymagowan Road, Dungannon, pleaded guilty to five charges under The Consumer Protection from Unfair Trading Regulations 2008.

The court heard evidence of how following a complaint from one of Molloy’s customers, the Trading Standards Service conducted an investigation which revealed that Mr Molloy had sold a Volkswagen Passat which had been clocked by at least 67,000 miles in total, and that another three cars he had advertised online had each been clocked by around 50,000 miles. The court also heard that Molloy had advertised an Audi A6 on the Gumtree website which failed to disclose the vehicle was subject to Category D Insurance damage.

Charlene Conlon of the Trading Standards Service said: “We would like to make consumers aware that car clocking is still a major problem across Northern Ireland and we therefore urge consumers to be vigilant when buying used cars and to try and carry out their own checks before deciding to purchase a vehicle. A HPI (Hire Purchase Investigation) check, or an MOT History check, using the following website www.gov.uk/check-mot-history may be useful in checking the history of a vehicle.

“Car traders must ensure that all descriptions applied to vehicles are accurate and not misleading. This includes not omitting material information regarding a vehicle. It is the duty of a car trader, as the expert, to ensure all relevant checks are conducted on vehicles prior to sale and that all information is passed to the potential buyer to enable them to make an informed decision.

“The Trading Standards Service will not hesitate in taking enforcement action against any trader who is not adhering to consumer protection legislation.”

Anyone who believes they have been sold goods which have been falsely described from a trader should contact Consumerline on 0300 123 62 62.