Careless driver’s car found on its roof in a field

The driver of a car found on its roof in a field could not remember anything about the accident, Craigavon Magistrates Court heard last Wednesday.

Victoria Capper (29), Teagy Road, Portadown, was convicted of driving without due care and attention on September 5 this year.

She was fined £75, ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy and given three points.

The court heard that at 6.19pm police were notified of a single vehicle road traffic accident on the Moy Road, Portadown.

They found a car lying on its roof in a field near to the main road. The defendant was lying two metres from the upturned vehicle.

At a later date she attended at a police station and said she had no recollection of what happened but admitted she had been driving at the time.

Capper did not appear in court and a conviction was recorded. In a letter to the court she said that she had a clean licence and had been driving for eight years.

She added that she could not remember anything before the accident until she was in the ambulance.