Caused collision by rear-ending another vehicle

A 25-year-old man who caused a collision by rear-ending a vehicle in front of him was banned from driving for six months last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

Cosmin Valentin Covaciu, Obins Street, Portadown, was also fined £100 and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy for driving without due care and attention on September 25 last year.

The court heard that at 10.20pm a road traffic collision took place on the approach to a roundabout on the Armagh Road, Portadown.

A vehicle was rear-ended by a car being driven by the defendant. There was minor damage and no injuries.

When interviewed Covaciu said he saw the other vehicle and braked but he did not have enough time to stop and caused a collision. He had been disqualified from driving in October.

Defence solicitor Siun Downey said her client had previous offences mostly for driving matters.