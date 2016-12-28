Charged with breach of order

A 54-year-old man has been charged with breaching a non molestation order at an address in Portadown.

Kevin McIlduff, whose address was given as Merrion Drive, Newcastle, appeared last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

The charge against him alleges that on November 21 this year he contravened a non molestation order at Ballynagarrick Road, Portadown.

A police officer said he was aware of the circumstances of the case and believed he could connect the accused to the charge.

A solicitor representing the defendant asked for an adjournment until January 18 to make representations and if they were not successful the matter would be contested.

McIduff was remanded on his own bail of £500 to appear again in court on that date.