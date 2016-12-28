Charged with threat to kill and assault

A 20-year-old man was charged with a number of offences including making a threat to kill and assaults on two different females when he appeared last Thursday at Banbridge Magistrates Court.

He was Michael Loughlin, Hillhead Close, Banbridge.

Loughlin is charged with assaulting a woman occasioning her actual bodily harm on November 10 this year, criminal damage to personal items belonging to her, making a threat to kill her and resisting a constable.

He is further charged with two assaults on a different female on December 2 this year and criminal damage to her handbag.

A police officer told the court she was aware of the circumstances of the case and believed she could connect the defendant with the various charges.

District Judge Alan White said that apparently the second set of offences happened while Loughlin was on bail for the first offences.

A solicitor representing the defendant said the second set of offences involved Loughlin’s mother who had made a withdrawal statement and she wants contact with her son over Christmas.

For the charges on November 11 Loughlin was released on his own bail of £300 with the conditions that he resides at his father’s address at Hillhead Close and he is to have no contact with the injured party.

He was released on his own bail of £300 on the second set of offences.

A total ban on alcohol was also made as a condition and Loughlin is to take a breath test if required to do so by police.

Judge White warned the defendant if he breached any of the conditions he would go into custody.

The case was adjourned until January 5 next year.