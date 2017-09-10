Children found in back seat without any restraints

When police stopped a car in Portadown they discovered four children in the back seat without any restraints, Craigavon Magistrates Court heard last Wednesday.

Sarah Lee Flynn, Garvaghy Park, Portadown, admitted four charges of carrying a child in the rear of a car without a proper restraint on April 22 this year.

For each offence she was fined £50 while on the first charge she was given three points.

The court heard that a police mobile patrol in Portadown at 12.20pm stopped a car and found four children in the back seat. None of the children were restrained and one was sitting in the footwell behind the passenger seat. She said she was taking them to an animal park further along the road.

Mr Gabriel Ingram, defending, explained that her own vehicle was being worked on by her uncle who was fixing the brakes.

He added that she had taken her ex-partner’s vehicle and had left the child seats in her own vehicle.