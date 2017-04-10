Children playing on local building site

Police have appealed to parents to be vigilant following reports of children playing on a building site in Donaghcloney.

They said they had been getting reports that children had been ‘in and about the building site’ at Winona Manor.

A spokesman said: “We’re aware kids will always be fascinated with building sites but as we all know, they hide a multitude of dangers.

“Please be aware of where your kids are, Donaghcloney is a small village, these kids will most likely be local.

“Please have a chat with your kids or siblings and explain dangers of being in there.

“Police will be patrolling the area.

“Last thing we want is to have to go in to rescue someone who’s got into trouble after the site has been shut up for the night.”

Local DUP councillor, Mark Baxter said he had been made aware of the issue and also of children spotted on the roof of the local primary school.

“I’ve had a number of reports about children playing at the building site in Winona Manor in Donacloney, while building sites can be a very appealing place to explore for kids it’s also a very dangerous place,” he said.

“I’m aware that police have stepped up patrols in the area to try and mitigate against this behaviour but it’s impossible to have the site manned 24 hours a day.

“I would urge children not to access the site in any circumstances and for parents to explain the dangers to their children.

“I was also made aware of children in and around the primary school and running across the roof also at the weekend and again police had to be called to investigate, again I would urge the young folk not to play in these dangerous places