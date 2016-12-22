Christmas and New Year opening times for Tesco, Marks and Spencer and Lidl in Banbridge

Want to know when Tesco, Sainsbury’s and Lidl stores are open in Banbridge over Christmas and New Year? Look no further.

Tesco (Banbridge Superstore): Friday, December 23, 6am to midnight; Christmas Eve 6am to 7pm; Christmas Day, closed; Boxing Day, closed; December 27, normal hours; New Year’s Eve closing time 7pm; New Year’s Day, closed; January 2, normal hours.

Tesco (Banbridge Extra): Christmas Eve closing time, 7pm; Christmas Day, closed; Boxing Day, 10am to 6pm; December 27, normal hours; New Year’s Eve closing time 7pm; New Year’s Day, 1pm to 6pm; January 2, normal hours.

M&S (Banbridge Outlet): Christmas Eve, 9am to 5pm; Christmas Day, closed; Boxing Day, 10am to 6pm; Tuesday, December 27, 10am to 6pm; New Year’s Eve, 9am to 5pm; New Year’s Day, closed; Monday, January 2, 10am to 6pm.

Lidl (Bentrim Road and Moira Road): Christmas Eve: 7am to 6pm; Christmas Day: closed; Boxing Day: closed; Tuesday, December 27 to Friday, December 30: 8am to 9pm; New Year’s Eve: 8am to 7pm; New Year’s Day: closed. Monday, January 2: 8am to 9pm.