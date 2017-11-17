Christmas fair at McWilliam Gallery

Anyone seeking that special Christmas gift need look no further than the FE McWilliam Gallery, Banbridge, when Christmas Crafts comes to town on Friday 1 and Saturday 2 December.

Showcasing the finest in handmade artistry, this festive craft fair will feature exclusive jewellery, ceramics, glass wear, wooden bowls and felt all exquisitely handcrafted by some of our finest crafters and designers.

Running from 5pm – 9pm on Friday and 10am – 4pm on Saturday, as well as providing the perfect opportunity to indulge in some retail therapy the event will also feature live music, free face painting and drop-in children’s art workshops.

The award winning Quails at the Gallery restaurant will also be open throughout the fair.

So why not pick up a cracker of a Christmas present or two or maybe just treat yourself with something a little special. Admission is free and free parking is available.

For further information on Christmas events and activities across the Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough visit www.ourstoryofchristmas.com