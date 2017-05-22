Cline Road area set for £100,000 of investment on resurfacing

Over £100,000 is due to be spent on the roads network in the Cline Road estate area, according to local DUP MLA Carla Lockhart.

Speaking to the Leader she said, “I am delighted that the roads network in Cline Road is due to be resurfaced. I give a commitment when elected to represent Upper Bann and Banbridge that I would work to get tangible delivery.

“This I believe will transform the area like what we have achieved in Hillhead recently. I am delighted with this outcome and would like to thank the community association particularly Paul Clissold and Stephen Shaw who have supported and worked with me on this matter. This work will be due to commence this financial year.”

Also speaking on the matter David Simpson the Westminster candidate said, “this is a great news story for the Cline Road area and one that I am pleased to be associated with. I am continuing to work closely with my colleague Carla Lockhart MLA on these important issues and am delighted to see such a project coming to fruition.”