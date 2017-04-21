Collided with cyclists at roundabout

A cyclist ended up in intensive care with a head injury after a 38-year-old motorist collided with two cyclists, Craigavon Magistrates Court heard last Wednesday.

Leanne Patton, Mandeville Manor, Portadown, admitted causing grievous bodily injury to a man by driving without due care and attention on October 2 last year.

The court heard that at 11am a road traffic accident happened on the Mandeville Road.

The injured party was cycling alongside another cyclist when a car approaching a roundabout did not stop as it entered the roundabout and collided with both cyclists.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly adjourned the case until May 17 so that a pre-sentence report could be prepared. She disqualified the defendant from driving from last Wednesday’s date. She added that the length of the ban would be decided on May 17.