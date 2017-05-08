Couldn’t hold phone to his ear

When a 63-year-old man got out of his car he was unsteady on his feet and unable to hold a phone to talk to an interpreter, Craigavon Magistrates Court heard last Wednesday.

Viktors Ozols, Corcrain Drive, Portadown, admitted driving while unfit through drinks or drugs on March 22 this year.

He was fined £500, ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy and banned from driving for four years.

For failing to provide a specimen of breath he was fined £200 and disqualified for four years while a £200 fine was imposed for assaulting a police officer.

The court heard that at 2.45pm police saw a car travelling along the middle of the Mahon Road in Portadown and stopped it.

They spoke to the defendant who was driving and noticed a strong smell of alcohol from his breath and that his speech was slurred.

Ozols was asked to step out of the vehicle and he was unsteady on his feet.

He said he spoke Latvian and police telephoned an interpreter but Ozols was unable to hold the phone due to his intoxication.

The defendant was conveyed to Banbridge custody suite where he answered some questions with ‘f—k off’.

At one point he stood behind a constable and forced the officer’s head down to waist level. The constable feared for his safety and punched the defendant in the stomach with his fist.

Ozols released his grip and remained calm.

He was unable to provide a proper sample of breath although four partial amounts were obtained. One of these gave a reading of 117 – the limit is 35.

A forensic medical officer who examined the defendant said there was no reason why he couldn’t provide a specimen of breath.

Mr Richard Monteith, representing Ozols, said his client was on strong medication for possible strokes and on this occasion had consumed a bottle of whiskey.

He added that the defendant accepted his behaviour was stupid and there was too much alcohol and no sense.

Mr Monteith said the defendant’s biggest problem was that he had a previous conviction for excess alcohol inside the ten year period.

Imposing the fines and bans District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, said drunk driving was a very serious matter.

She added that the four year ban and fines reflected the defendant’s lack of co-operation with the police.

The judge also ordered confiscation of the car Ozols had been driving.