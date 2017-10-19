Council says up to 8,000 new jobs will be created in the area by 2026

Up to 8,000 new jobs will be created in Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough by 2026, according to the local council.

Speaking at its investor showcase event in London last week, Council leaders said that the creation of these jobs will be supported by a quarter-of-a-billion pounds pledged to be invested in the Borough through public private partnership initiatives over the period to 2020.

The figures were presented at a Council-hosted event at The Shard on the eve of its attendance at MIPIM UK 2017 – the UK’s largest property and investment conference, held at London Olympia.

Supported by The Lotus Group, Rushmere Shopping Centre, TLT Solicitors and Turkington, the event was attended by over 100 UK investors, developers, financial institutions and business leaders from the Borough. Council leaders showcased a range of development prospects within the borough across a wide range of real estate segments, including hotels, retail, office, leisure and industrial property.

Councillor Sam Nicholson, Deputy Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough, told guests that these figures would further enhance the Borough’s attractiveness as a place in which to invest.

“The creation of thousands of new jobs – together with a significant investment commitment of a quarter-of-a-billion pounds – sends out a very strong message of confidence to new investors, developers and occupiers exploring opportunities in our Borough,” he said.

“As a Council, we have identified the economy as our number one priority and are committed to working with partners to attract investment into the region. Our attendance at MIPIM UK is just one of the steps we are taking to actively promote our strong investment proposition.

Roger Wilson, Chief Executive, Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council commented: “We have seen considerable investment activity in the Borough in recent years – most recently welcoming the announcement of a new Marks & Spencer food hall at Craigavon, together with ongoing retail investment activity at Rushmere Shopping Centre and The Outlet in Banbridge.

“In addition to these, other major capital investment projects which will greatly enhance the Borough’s leisure and education provision are in the pipeline and awaiting planning approval.

“Our message at MIPIM UK 2017 is very simple: Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough is very much open for business. We have an ambitious agenda for growth and a focus on development.”