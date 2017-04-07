Craft Fayre at Armagh City Hotel

Armagh City Hotel is the venue for a Spring Craft and Gift Fayre taking place on Sunday, April 9, with a fantastic array of stalls offering something for all tastes.

The great range on display at the Fayre includes: Woodcrafts & carvings, embroidery & crochet, fashion accessories, vintage, costume and new jewellery, handbags & scarves, leading health & beauty brands, decoupaged items, framed prints, cards and candles.

Add to that: wooden models, 3D cushions, bath bombs & salts, vintage china & collectables, cakes & sweets, jams & preserves, home decorations, quilting art, gifts for Easter, gifts & interests for kids and lots of other unique and interesting items.

The Fayre is open from 1-5pm.

All are welcome to come along.