Crash driver told to thank passers by

A 26-year-old man who crashed should ‘get down on bended knee’ and thank people who were behind him for pulling him out of the car before it went completely on fire.

Jamie Douglas McDonald, whose address was given as Kernan Hill Manor, Portadown, was charged with dangerous driving at Upper Church Lane between November 15 and November 18 last year.

He denied the charge and it was listed as a contest on the papers at last Wednesday’s sitting of Craigavon Magistrates Court.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, said she had read the papers in the case.

Referring to a witness statement she said that the driver of a vehicle behind the defendant saw his car accelerate as it approached a left hand bend and it did not brake until it was halfway round the bend.

She indicated that the dangerous element came from the fact that McDonald said he had been up for 20 hours and may have fallen asleep.

The judge said she viewed this as a classic case of not being able to drive properly which is not dangerous but careless.

He lost control of the vehicle.

Convicting McDonald of driving without due care and attention she reminded him he should not be driving if he felt tired.

She added that he should be getting down on bended knee to the other people who were coming behind him who got him out of the vehicle before it went completely on fire.

A solicitor representing the defendant said he fully accepted his driving was careless.

McDonald was fined £200, ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy and given three points.